'Pneumonia front' moves through tonight, cools us off into tomorrow

Summer-like temperatures today will be pushed out temporarily by a strong lake-enhanced cold front, which will only cool us off for the next day or so.
A powerful lake breeze, also known as a "pneumonia front," is currently moving onshore across southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois, bringing a big temperature drop to the area this evening.
When the front passes through, temperatures may drop around 20° in just a matter of minutes, hence the "pneumonia" name. By the time it reaches the Stateline, however, the front will be weakening somewhat. Also, wind gusts of up to 30 mph are possible immediately following the front's passage.
Expect the front to reach the Belvidere area at around 6:30 p.m.; Rockford and DeKalb at around 7 p.m.; Freeport, Byron, and Rochelle at around 8 p.m., and Dixon closer to 9 p.m.
If you're going to be outside this evening, make sure to bring a jacket with you, even though it may not feel like you'll need it this evening.
Tonight, you may want to look outside, however, as we will likely see a beautiful pink sunset, due to smoke from Canadian wildfires which as drifted over the Great Lakes this evening. This wildfire smoke will linger over the area for the rest of the week, making for a "milky" sky for the rest of the week and beautiful pink and orange skies during sunrise and sunset each day.
Tomorrow, expect a cooler day as temperatures likely struggle to reach the 70 degree mark, but we will quickly return to the middle and upper 70s for the rest of the week.
We stay mostly dry for most of the week until showers and potentially some rumbles of thunder move in late Thursday night into Friday morning. Some showers may linger into the first Rockford City Market of the year Friday evening, so stay tuned if you're planning on heading out to downtown Rockford for whether you'll need the umbrella.
Afterwards, into the weekend, expect more sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, pretty close to average for the middle of May.