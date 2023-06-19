 Skip to main content
Partly cloudy start leads to sunny and warm week ahead

We are waking up to partly cloudy skies this morning, but sunshine takes over this afternoon and sticks around for the rest of the week.

We start our Monday on a mild start under partly cloudy skies this morning. Throughout the morning, clouds will gradually thin out, with skies becoming mostly sunny by around lunchtime.

Temperatures will rise fairly quickly throughout the day, reaching into the upper 80s for highs in the afternoon, as we enter a prolonged stretch of hot and dry weather. With plentiful sunshine, UV index levels get very high, so keep the sunscreen handy if you're going to be out for an extended period this afternoon.

Air quality will also sit in the "Unhealthy for sensitive groups" category today, mainly due to high ozone levels near the surface. Some Canadian wildfire smoke will linger overhead, giving the sky a milky look and perhaps reducing air quality slightly for the beginning of this week.

As we officially enter summer on Wednesday, we will find ourselves under a "Rex Block" weather pattern, which will act to trap hot and dry air over much of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, including us here in the Stateline.

As a result, temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and making a run at 90 for a few days. We also stay completely dry into the week ahead, with no rain chances in sight until next weekend at the earliest.

