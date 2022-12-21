 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and
dangerously cold wind chills expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and northwest
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions. Some power outages could occur as
well due to the strong winds today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
to 40 below zero through tonight can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-
800-261-7623.

Only hours away until winter storm affects the Stateline

Light snow hits overnight, then heavier snow and strong winds strike Thursday and Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Any last-minute preparations ahead of the incoming snowstorm should be completed tonight as the system finally arrives overnight tonight, affecting travel leading up to the Christmas weekend.

Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire Stateline area ahead of the coming snowstorm.

For Jo Daviess and Green Counties, the Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For Carroll, Stephenson, and Whiteside Counties, the warning goes into effect at midnight tonight.

For the rest of the area, the Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The warning expires for all areas at 6 a.m. Saturday (Christmas Eve).

What to Expect

Light snow will begin falling as early as tonight but will not increase in intensity until around sunrise Thursday. The bulk of the snow will fall Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. While only two to five inches of snow is expected to fall, blowing snow will be the main concern for the next few days.

Winds will begin gusting up to 25 mph Thursday morning, causing the falling snow and the snow already on the ground to begin blowing around. The effects of blowing snow will increase throughout the day as winds gradually pick up.

Into the overnight hours Friday morning, wind gusts as high as 50 mph will cause significant blowing and possible drifting of the snow, potentially making for blizzard conditions at times.

The winds will also play a role as temperatures crash Thursday night. Low temperatures early Friday morning will dip below zero, with the gusty winds bringing wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

Wind chills on Friday will hover in the 20s and 30s below zero as the winds continue to howl from the west. Temperatures this low can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes, so make sure to bundle up if you have to be outside at all through Saturday.

Strong winds and blowing snow will continue through Friday evening, before winds begin to die down into the weekend. Patchy areas of blowing snow, especially in rural areas, will continue through the day on Saturday.

Looking ahead

The Arctic air mass overhead will begin to move out of the area on Christmas Day. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach into the teens with temperatures steadily warming throughout the next week.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

