Only hours away until winter storm affects the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Any last-minute preparations ahead of the incoming snowstorm should be completed tonight as the system finally arrives overnight tonight, affecting travel leading up to the Christmas weekend.
Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire Stateline area ahead of the coming snowstorm.
For Jo Daviess and Green Counties, the Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For Carroll, Stephenson, and Whiteside Counties, the warning goes into effect at midnight tonight.
For the rest of the area, the Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The warning expires for all areas at 6 a.m. Saturday (Christmas Eve).
What to Expect
Light snow will begin falling as early as tonight but will not increase in intensity until around sunrise Thursday. The bulk of the snow will fall Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. While only two to five inches of snow is expected to fall, blowing snow will be the main concern for the next few days.
Winds will begin gusting up to 25 mph Thursday morning, causing the falling snow and the snow already on the ground to begin blowing around. The effects of blowing snow will increase throughout the day as winds gradually pick up.
Into the overnight hours Friday morning, wind gusts as high as 50 mph will cause significant blowing and possible drifting of the snow, potentially making for blizzard conditions at times.
The winds will also play a role as temperatures crash Thursday night. Low temperatures early Friday morning will dip below zero, with the gusty winds bringing wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
Wind chills on Friday will hover in the 20s and 30s below zero as the winds continue to howl from the west. Temperatures this low can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes, so make sure to bundle up if you have to be outside at all through Saturday.
Strong winds and blowing snow will continue through Friday evening, before winds begin to die down into the weekend. Patchy areas of blowing snow, especially in rural areas, will continue through the day on Saturday.
Looking ahead
The Arctic air mass overhead will begin to move out of the area on Christmas Day. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach into the teens with temperatures steadily warming throughout the next week.