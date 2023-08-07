Mostly cloudy, but dry Monday ahead

Mostly cloudy skies will start off our week today, with rain showers drying out, but there are a few more chances for some beneficial rain coming later this week.
Most of the cloud cover from last night's rain showers will remain for the rest of our Monday. Even with some more sunshine later in the afternoon, temperatures will stay in the 70s to kick off the week, although it may feel a bit cooler with a breeze out of the north today.
Clouds gradually clear out tonight, with partly cloudy skies lasting into tomorrow. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 50s for a cool and calm night ahead.
Tuesday may see a stray shower in the afternoon, but best chances for a quick shower or two are placed just to our east, mainly along the Lake Michigan shoreline in the Chicago area. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies remain with temperatures returning to the low-to-mid 80s.
Better shower and thunderstorm chances return on Wednesday, although best chances once again miss us to the south. A passing cold front though could trigger some activity lasting into the night, but will definitely bring a return of cooler air, with temperatures again struggling to reach 80.
Another storm chance returns on Friday, but most of the rest of the week will remain dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures at seasonable levels in the low-to-mid 80s.