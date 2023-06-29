More thunderstorms possible Thursday evening

Another round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could pack a bit of a punch, could develop later this evening as we continue an active stretch of weather.
The rest of our Thursday evening remains under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms. This threat has decreased somewhat, due to earlier storms that went through central Illinois, but thunderstorms could still pop up later today, some of which could pack a punch.
Latest thinking is that this final round of storms would bubble up at around 7 p.m. along a weak cold front across southern Wisconsin. These storms will move fairly slowly, but will only last for a couple of hours as the environment becomes less favorable for strong storms post-sunset.
With any storms that do pop up, the main severe weather threats would be wind gusts capable of blowing down tree limbs, hail up to quarters in size, and heavy downpours. With the slow movement of these storms, some flooding is possible, particularly in flood-prone and low-lying areas.
After tonight, lingering showers and thunderstorms will move out of the area. Cloud cover will likely linger, however, keeping temperatures in the upper 60s overnight.
Tomorrow, some showers and storms are possible south of I-88 in the morning, but we stay mostly dry otherwise throughout the day. An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out in the afternoon, so plan accordingly if you're heading out to Rockford City Market or any plans for Friday evening.
Air quality appears likely to improve tomorrow as we get out of the "unhealthy" levels, though you will probably continue to notice a haze in the air due to wildfire smoke. This trend in clearer air appears to keep going into the weekend.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the weekend too, mainly to the south of I-88 once again. There is a lot still to work out in terms of timing, so make sure to check the forecast often if you have any plans for the pre-Fourth of July weekend.
Into the week itself, we are favored to enter a hotter and drier pattern, with the Fourth of July itself appearing mostly sunny and temperatures potentially reaching into the low 90s. Later in the week, however, thunderstorms may make a comeback