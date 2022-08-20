More thunderstorms expected to start the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a soggy end to the work week, we begin the weekend with more chances for strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday.
Calmer morning:
Skies are mostly cloudy this morning with isolated pockets of rain showers and a rumble or two of thunder, with temperatures holding in the upper 60s due to the cloud cover.
These spotty showers are moving out of the area, leaving us with a bit of a break in the action heading into the early afternoon.
Can't rule out an isolated shower or rumble of thunder across northern Illinois through about 2 p.m., but most of us look to stay dry through the early afternoon.
Temperatures will get up into the low to mid 70s this afternoon, with those seeing peeks of sunshine and less rainfall this morning warming up the most.
Ramping up:
Once we head towards the "heat" of the day in the mid-afternoon, that is when our chances for showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase once again. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side.
Most of northern Illinois (mainly south of US-20) has been outlined in a level one out of five, or marginal, risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The area most favorable for severe weather is south of our area across central Illinois, where a level two out of five is outlined.
The primary threats with storms today will be damaging winds up to 60 MPH, hail up to nickel size, lightning, and heavy rain. There is some concern for flooding, especially after all of the rain we got last night in addition to earlier this month.
If you are heading to the Winnebago County Fair this afternoon or have other plans throughout the day, make sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings.
Remember, if you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Make sure to head inside as soon as thunder roars.
Also, if you are driving, turn around, don't drown if you encounter water over the roadway. It only takes a few inches of standing water for your car to lose control.
These storms will stick around for much of the evening, eventually fizzling out throughout the morning hours tomorrow, leading to a more comfortable second half of the weekend on Sunday.