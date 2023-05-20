More sunshine and even warmer weather on the way

Today's abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures are just a taste of the summer-like pattern which will stick around for much of the next several days.
Clear skies and calm winds overnight will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 40s late tonight and early Sunday morning, so you may want to bring a jacket with you if you're heading out early in the morning tomorrow.
Temperatures will warm pretty quickly in the afternoon, thanks to continued sunshine, calm winds, and low humidity. Highs in the afternoon will reach into the upper 70s, continuing a warming trend which will last for a few more days.
Later in the day, however, a trail of Canadian wildfire smoke will move over the Great Lakes region. This trail of smoke, similar to last week, will likely linger over the same areas for a few days.
While this smoke will likely stay pretty high up in the atmosphere, there is a chance that some smoke settles down to the surface. Air quality levels are forecast to reach "moderate" levels beginning on Sunday, so be sure to keep that in mind if you are sensitive to particulates in the air.
We continue warming up on Monday, reaching 80° in the afternoon under continued sunshine. Low 80s are expected on Tuesday before winds appear to shift in the middle of the week, bringing cooler, but still seasonably warm, temperatures towards the end of the week.
Throughout the week, rain chances are very unlikely, due to the dominance of the high pressure system which will essentially "lock" into place over the Great Lakes.