...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Accumulating wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the Thursday evening and early
Friday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates are likely to peak near 1 inch
per hour early Thursday evening. The expected heavy, wet nature
of the snow will make shoveling hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

More snow on its way to the Stateline for Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
headline 3.png

Cloudy weather this evening is a prelude to an active couple of days ahead as another winter storm makes its way to the region to wrap up the week.

WREX clouds.png

Newly released this evening, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties, where the most snow is expected to fall. The warning is in effect from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

WREX clouds2.png

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for all other counties in our area, going into effect early Thursday afternoon and lasting through Friday morning.

Precipitation will begin from west to east across the area between noon and 4 p.m. Thursday. Initially, precipitation may begin as a light rain before transitioning into a wet snow.

headline 2 icons.png

The heavy and wet nature of the snow will make for slushy accumulations on roadways, causing potentially hazardous travel for the Thursday evening commute. Snowfall rates near one inch per hour at times Thursday evening will make snow accumulate rather quickly.

Snow will gradually taper off early Friday morning, but there will likely still be enough slick spots on the roads to make an impact on Friday's morning commute.

Snow forecast map DMA.png

When all is said and done, snow totals of between four to six inches are possible along and north of the Interstate 88 corridor. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Wisconsin state line in northwestern Illinois. South of I-88, totals of two to four inches are likely.

As we dig out from the snow on Friday, cloudy skies will linger overhead, keeping temperatures in the middle 30s. Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 30s into the weekend with peeks of sunshine expected on Saturday.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

As we spring our clocks forward on Sunday, another system will spring forward into our area, bringing our next chance for snow in the Stateline. There is a chance for accumulating snow with this system, but it is much too early to go into specifics, especially considering Thursday and Friday's storm.

Into the beginning of the next work week, expect seasonably cooler temperatures with highs in the 30s and lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

