More snow is on the way for the weekend

As we dig out from Thursday night's snow, we do not have to look very far for our next chance for accumulating snow in what has been an active latter-half of the winter season.
Cloudy skies remain overhead overnight and into our day Saturday, keeping our temperatures seasonably chilly. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 20s while highs on Saturday only reach into the upper 30s, though temperatures could reach the 40-degree mark in our southern-most areas that have the least amount of snow on the ground.
Heading into Saturday evening, however, another system will arrive to the Stateline, bringing us some more accumulating snow, though much less than we saw earlier this week. Snow will begin for our western communities as early as 7 p.m. before becoming widespread across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin by 9 or 10 p.m.
The snow, mainly light in intensity, will continue for the rest of Saturday night and much of Sunday morning before the bulk of the snow leaves by sunrise. Flurries may linger after sunrise and into the early afternoon hours, but we should completely dry out by Sunday evening.
Overall, one to three inches of snow is expected across the area. Some slick spots on the roads are possible for those driving late Saturday night through Sunday morning due to the heavy and wet nature of the snow, similar to this week's storm.
Clouds will stick around through Monday, keeping temperatures in the middle 30s areawide before sunshine returns late Monday and Tuesday, beginning a bit of a warmup as we approach the spring season.
Temperatures will return to the 40s by Wednesday, before another system brings us more precipitation chances for later next week, possibly impacting St. Patrick's Day holiday plans on Friday.