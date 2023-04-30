More rain to come on Monday, warmer weather returns this week

Sunday was another cool and rainy day across the Stateline, but our patience will pay off later this week, as spring-like conditions return to the Stateline as we begin the month of May.
Off-and-on rain showers should move out by around midnight, leaving us with a cold night up ahead, as temperatures drop into the mid-to-upper 30s with overcast skies. Winds out of the northwest gusting to around 35 mph will bring wind chills down into the upper 20s as we wake up Monday morning.
With the colder temperatures, another round of rain showers will move in Monday morning. Early on, some snowflakes may mix in with the rain, especially north of I-88.
In addition to rain showers, wind gusts will pick up throughout the day on Monday. Winds out of the northwest, feeding in the cooler air we have been experiencing, will gust up to 45 mph throughout the day.
These gusts will make temperatures in the 40s feel more like the 30s. In addition, make sure to be careful if you are driving tomorrow, especially in open area. Try to keep an eye on the garbage cans if they are out on the curb tomorrow, making sure they stay in your yard and not your neighbor's.
Rain chances will linger throughout the day, with highest chances especially east of I-39. Light rain will gradually fizzle out in the afternoon, bringing an end to the soggy weather that we have dealt with over the last few days.
After another night in the 30s, clouds begin to clear out on Tuesday, allowing temperatures to warm into the lower 50s on Tuesday. As clouds continue to clear, temperatures may drop to near freezing early Wednesday morning, so keep that in mind before going out into the garden.
Mostly sunny skies stick around for the week ahead, which will keep our May warmup going, with highs steady in the mid-to-upper 60s for the rest of the week ahead.