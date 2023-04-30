More rain on the way today, seasonable weather in sight

Make sure your coat and umbrella are handy throughout the day today, as Sunday will feel more like the middle of March than the last day of April with widespread rainfall and breezy and chilly conditions.
Rain showers move into the area in the mid-morning hours, becoming widespread by the afternoon. The overcast and rainy conditions will keep temperatures in the middle 40s, about 20 degrees below average for this time of year.
Gusty winds up to 35 mph out of the west will make out mid 40s feel closer to freezing throughout the afternoon. Adding on the rainy conditions will make for a rather raw Sunday up ahead.
Showers look to fizzle out at around sunset, but isolated rain showers cannot be ruled out into Monday morning, when another round of precipitation comes in.
Early in the morning, some wet snowflakes may mix in once again as we wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s. No impacts are expected with any snow that falls, but it will act to demonstrate the wild swings of weather we have had so far this season, leading into the first day of May.
More rain showers are likely through the afternoon on Monday, keeping temperatures in the 40s once again. Rain will gradually move out of the area in the evening, with any lingering showers fizzling out overnight into Tuesday morning.
After Monday's rain, sunshine becomes abundant and temperatures warm up once again to more seasonable levels. Upper 60s are possible for highs as the first week of May will start to look and feel a lot like it.