Monday starts foggy, rain returns later

As a rainy weekend comes to a close, we have a dry, but cool start to the work week ahead.

Clouds will continue clearing out of the Stateline overnight, helping temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s as we get a brisk start to the upcoming week. Those clearer skies, however, will also bring a chance for areas of dense fog tomorrow morning, so make sure you are prepared for low visibilities tomorrow as you head out the door to work or school Monday morning.

After the fog clears, however, sunshine will be abundant with a few passing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will return to the low 70s, making for a very comfortable fall-like day to start the week.

Warmer air will be drawn in from the south Monday night, also bringing in more moisture, allowing rain chances to return late in the night and especially into Tuesday morning. Within these showers, there could be a few thunderstorms as the system moves through during the Tuesday morning commute.

Widespread rain chances leave at around midday, but scattered showers could remain through Tuesday evening. These rain showers and mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the low 70s once again.

Afterwards, high pressure takes over much of the region, allowing us to get plenty of sunshine and our temperatures to warm up to late-August levels. Highs will likely reach into the low 80s for at least a couple days by the end of the week and potentially even into the weekend, the first weekend of astronomical fall.