LIST: Stateline communities declaring snow emergencies

As another late-season winter storm is expected to bring several inches of snow to the Stateline causing hazardous conditions on roadways, several communities across the area are implementing parking ordinances for workers to safely clear roads of ice and snow.
The following is a list of communities that have told 13 WREX that snow emergencies will be in effect. As more communities make such declarations, this article will be updated.
Illinois
Cherry Valley
Effective at 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, the Village of Cherry Valley will declare a snow emergency and will implement its winter parking regulations ordinance.
No vehicles are allowed to park on village streets until all streets have been cleared.
Freeport
In order for crews to conduct efficient snow removal operations within the City, a snow emergency is declared for the City of Freeport as of 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, and will be in effect until Monday, March 27, at 8 a.m.
Please observe even-odd parking throughout the duration of the Snow Emergency declaration. Vehicles should be parked on the even-numbered side of the street in the City on the “even-numbered” day of the month. On “odd-numbered” days of the month, vehicles should be parked on the odd-numbered side of the street.
Please note that streets with parking on only one side of the street are not required to observe the odd-even parking.
All Central Business District residents (downtown area) must have their cars removed from the street and municipal parking lots during the duration of the snow emergency.
City residents are further advised that sidewalks abutting their property must be cleaned of snow within 12 hours of the storm’s end. Contractors and residents are prohibited from plowing or otherwise disposing of snow from adjacent properties onto City streets and sidewalks. Residents are also encouraged to clear snow from around fire hydrants located near their houses.
Parking in driveways, observing even/odd parking protocols, removing vehicles from downtown streets, and municipal parking lots significantly contribute to City Street Crew's ability to safely and effectively conduct snow removal operations.
Machesney Park
The Village of Machesney Park will be under a snow emergency beginning at 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 25. Residents are asked to remove any vehicles from the roadway until the snowfall has ended and contractors have cleared the roadway of snow.
During this emergency, no vehicles may park or stand on any road, highway, roadway shoulder, ditch or any other property used, or which could be used, as a roadway within the Village of Machesney Park until such road or highway has been completely cleared of snow.
Violations of this ordinance shall be subject to a fine of not less than $25 and not more than $100 and in addition, the vehicle constituting the violation may be removed and stored at the owner's expense.
Further information may be obtained from Village Hall at (815) 877-5432, or from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, Machesney Park Division at (815) 877-5519.
The Village would like to remind residents and businesses that it is illegal to deliberately place snow from any private property, driveway or parking lot on any public rights-of-way, street or sidewalk. Any person, persons, corporation, firm or organization or concern which shall violate any provision of the ordinance could be fined $50.00.
Poplar Grove
The Village of Poplar Grove is declaring a Snow Emergency starting at 3 a.m. Saturday, March 25, until further notice.
All vehicles need to be moved from roadside parking for snowplows to clear the roads.
Wisconsin
Evansville
A snow emergency in the City of Evansville has been declared from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 24, to Noon on Saturday, March 25, to aid the city’s snow removal operations.
This means there shall be no parking permitted on either side of the city’s streets and all vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated public parking areas. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and towed.
Parking restrictions during this period will allow crews to remove as much snow as possible from this projected storm.