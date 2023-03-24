LIST: Stateline communities declaring snow emergencies

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. North to northwest winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL and Ogle Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads will become snow covered and travel will become difficult for a period early Saturday morning during the period of heaviest snow. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty winds may result in downed tree limbs and sporadic power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates up to 2 inches per hour are likely late tonight into mid-morning Saturday. The expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&