LIST: Snow Emergencies in the Stateline

Here is a list of Stateline communities that have declared snow emergencies, meaning winter parking regulations are in effect.
ILLINOIS
CHERRY VALLEY
Effective March 9, 2023 at 1 PM C.S.T., the Village of Cherry Valley will declare a snow emergency and will implement its winter parking regulations ordinance. Pursuant to the above ordinance no vehicles are allowed to park on village streets until all streets have been cleared.
WISCONSIN
BELOIT
The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency for 3pm Thursday, March 9, through 1pm Friday, March 10.
Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance.
Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot (listed below).
The Beloit Police Department and/or Code Enforcement will ticket and/or tow away any motor vehicle, trailer or semitrailer found in violation of this snow emergency declaration at the owner’s expense.
Residents are also reminded to remove trash and recycling carts from the street.
A map of designated snow emergency areas is available on the city’s website.
The following locations are designated emergency parking:
- Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot
- Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot
- Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot
- Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs
- Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot
- Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs
- Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.
- Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs
- Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs
JANESVILLE
The City of Janesville has declared a Winter Weather Emergency beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
A Winter Weather Emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until snow and ice control operations are complete.
To ensure that you do not receive a parking ticket, please move all vehicles prior to 4 p.m. and keep them off City streets until 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.
Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are forecast for to begin Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
City crews will maintain main and arterial streets throughout the duration of the snowfall, while all other streets will be plowed after the snowfall is complete.
Snow in Zone 1 of the Business Improvement District will be piled overnight Friday into Saturday.
All parked vehicles must be removed from City streets during snow and ice removal operations to maximize effectiveness and minimize safety issues.
The best place to park during a winter weather emergency is in your garage or driveway. If you are unable to park in a driveway or garage, please park in one of the following downtown municipal parking lots:
- East Wall Street Lot at East Wall Street & North Parker Drive
- City Hall Lot at West Wall Street & North Jackson Street
- South High Street Lot at West Court Street & South High Street
- Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street
- River/Union Street Lot at South River Street & Union Street
- North Parker Drive Parking Ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street
Parking is allowed in any municipal parking lot during a winter weather emergency.
Please ensure that vehicles are removed from the parking lots after the emergency has ended to allow City crews to clear the lots of snow and ice.
Fines for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency are $50. The Janesville Police Department may begin issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice control operations begin.
Janesville residents can get additional winter weather emergency information from the City’s Snow & Ice Control webpage or by calling the Snow Hotline at (608) 755-SNOW. To report problems or concerns, contact the City Services Center at (608) 755-3110.