TORNADO WATCH 96 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

IL
.    ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BOONE                COOK                DE KALB
DUPAGE               FORD                GRUNDY
IROQUOIS             KANE                KANKAKEE
KENDALL              LAKE                LA SALLE
LEE                  LIVINGSTON          MCHENRY
OGLE                 WILL                WINNEBAGO

LIST: Community storm shelters in the Stateline

As northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin faces an elevated risk of widespread severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes, local emergency management agencies are announcing community storm shelter locations.

These locations will be available for those unable to find safe shelter elsewhere.

Here is a list of community shelters that have been announced. As 13 WREX learns of more shelter locations, this article will be updated.

Winnebago County

  • Blackhawk and New Milford Fire Stations
    • Blackhawk Fire: 3738 S. Main St., Rockford
    • New Milford Fire: 2177 Will James Rd., Rockford

Ogle County

  • Oregon Coliseum
    • 124 N. 4th St. (Corner of N. 4th St. and Franklin St.)
    • Access to the basement will be through the north door off of Franklin St.
    • Police officers will be monitoring the basement for any needs that may arise.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

