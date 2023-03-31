LIST: Community storm shelters in the Stateline

As northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin faces an elevated risk of widespread severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes, local emergency management agencies are announcing community storm shelter locations.
These locations will be available for those unable to find safe shelter elsewhere.
Here is a list of community shelters that have been announced. As 13 WREX learns of more shelter locations, this article will be updated.
Winnebago County
- Blackhawk and New Milford Fire Stations
- Blackhawk Fire: 3738 S. Main St., Rockford
- New Milford Fire: 2177 Will James Rd., Rockford
Ogle County
- Oregon Coliseum
- 124 N. 4th St. (Corner of N. 4th St. and Franklin St.)
- Access to the basement will be through the north door off of Franklin St.
- Police officers will be monitoring the basement for any needs that may arise.