Light snow on Friday before heavier snow sets in for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More snow showers are expected tomorrow before what looks to be the heaviest snow of the season falls this weekend as winter gets into full swing across the area.
Light snow showers:
Scattered flurries throughout the day today will be out of the area by around 6 p.m., leaving us with a dry but brisk night ahead. Temperatures overnight will drop into the middle teens above zero, but a little breeze will make it feel closer to zero for most of us.
Friday morning will look a lot like this morning as another round of snow showers makes its way to the area. Total accumulation with this round of snow looks to stay around an inch. Despite the light totals, though, watch out for slick roads. A burst of heavier snow or two could quickly pile up, causing some slippery spots.
Once the snow filters out in the early afternoon hours, temperatures look to climb just above freezing for the most part, although winds from the west gusting up to 30 mph will bring wind chills down well into the 20s.
Heavy snow:
This weekend features a stronger storm system arriving in our area, bringing us the chance for some of the largest accumulations we've seen so far this season.
Snow looks to begin falling from west to east across the area starting at around 6 a.m. on Saturday before heavier snow sets in at around 9 a.m. Heavy snow will stick around through the morning and afternoon hours before tapering off gradually in the evening. Lighter snow showers could linger into early Sunday morning.
Right now, confidence is increasing on at least three inches of snow falling across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin with this storm. There is, however, some uncertainty on the higher end of the snowfall range and where that snow will fall.
Continue to monitor later forecast updates in the next 24 to 48 hours as the system makes its way here and details become clearer.
Arctic air:
Once the snow settles, temperatures will begin to drop beginning on Sunday, as we are unlikely to reach the 20s Sunday afternoon. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will drop into the single digits above zero.
For the upcoming work week, sunshine will return along with the frigid temperatures. Expect highs in the teens and lows in the single digits above and below zero as we close out the month of January.