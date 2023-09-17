Light rain showers linger into Sunday

As a low pressure system continues to move away from the Stateline, some lingering rain showers will also be on their way out later today.

In the wake of last night's storms, some light rain showers may continue to drift through the area, mainly in areas along and east of I-39, for the rest of the morning. Otherwise, most areas will stay dry as clouds will also gradually fade out.

The day will remain partly cloudy with temperatures struggling to reach 70° as northwesterly winds draw in cooler air. Don't expect this cooldown to last too much longer, however, as a warmup is coming up later this week.

With skies clearing, however, we will have a brisk start to the week as temperatures drop into the upper 40s early Monday morning. Skies will remain mostly sunny for a majority of the day, allowing temperatures to get back into the low 70s.

Tuesday sees another possible round of some rain showers, although this chance is rather low and scattered. Nevertheless, temperatures will keep climbing into the middle 70s even though there will be more cloud cover.

By midweek, we enter a bit of a dry stretch as temperatures climb to as high as the low 80s, feeling more like late-August. Make sure to enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather, because another pattern change appears to come in later this week.

As early as Friday, a more active pattern enters the region, bringing chances for showers and some thunderstorms as well into next weekend. Temperatures will also slide back into more seasonable levels just in time for the first official day of fall on Saturday.