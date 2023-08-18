Late summer heat wave comes in this weekend

Friday's 70s will soon go by the wayside as a heat wave takes over the Stateline, beginning this weekend.
Some Canadian wildfire smoke will create a hazy look to the sky for the rest of the evening, with minimal impacts to air quality for most. It will, however, likely make the sun look deep red as it sets later this evening.
Overnight, clear conditions will remain overhead as smoke largely clears out of the skies above, allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 60s.
Our Saturday will see plenty of sunshine and gusty southwesterly winds bringing in much warmer conditions. Temperatures will likely return to the 80s for the first time since last Saturday, but humidity will be slower to ramp up this weekend.
Sunday brings our first day of the 90s since the end of July, but also the return of very humid conditions, making for dangerously hot weather. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for parts of northwestern Illinois from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
The combination of heat and humidity is likely to bring heat indices well into the 100s across at least parts of our area, particularly on Sunday, and likely lasting for the vast majority of next week. A weak cold front passing by may bring some relief from the oppressive humidity on Monday, but this will be very short lived.
With a prolonged period of excessive heat likely, with overnight low temperatures only settling in the 70s and upper 60s for much of the week, now is the time to prepare to battle the high heat. Make sure to have plenty of water, have access to air conditioning, and to know the signs of heat illnesses.
With the pattern in play, rain chances will be very slim to none for much of the next 7 days, so don't plan on the sun going away for too long any time soon.