Labor Day heat wave gets muggier tomorrow

If there's been any solace to take in the last few days of summer heat, it has been the dry air keeping conditions somewhat less uncomfortable, but that appears to change into the next couple of days.
Skies will remain mostly, if not entirely, clear through the overnight hours, but winds from the south are bringing in more humid air, drawn in all the way from the Gulf of Mexico. This increased humidity will keep temperatures in the upper 60s for the most part into early Monday morning.
As you head out to any Labor Day plans, you will instantly notice the more humid air in place as dew points will rise into the 70s. Combined with high temperatures in the low 90s once again, it will feel more like the upper 90s on Monday, so keep that in mind as you head out to any parades or outside parties, making sure to follow the usual heat precautions.
The humidity hangs around into Tuesday as temperatures take a slight step back. Temps start out in the 70s Tuesday morning before climbing to around the 90° mark.
Late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning, however, some showers and storms could pop up ahead of a cold front sweeping across the Midwest. This is really our best chance for any rain for much of the next week, which is not good news as we are beginning to get into desperate need of more rain.
Once the front move through, it will sweep out the rain for the most part, but also the heat and humidity potentially for the long term.
Highs for the rest of the week struggle to reach 80 as a taste of fall returns under plenty of sunshine.