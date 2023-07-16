Isolated storms possible overnight as end to smoky haze in sight

Widespread haze caused by Canadian wildfire smoke will continue for the rest of our Sunday until a cold front brings changes, including some storms, overnight.
Our near-term focus revolves around a cold front which will dive southward out of Wisconsin into our area overnight. This front will sweep out the smoke that has been lingering overhead for the last few days, but also brings us our latest chances for showers and storms.
The severe weather risk has essentially ended for the Stateline tonight as the environment over us has become far less conducive for severe storms to develop. This is thanks in part to the thick layer of wildfire smoke overhead.
With the strongest of storms that are able to develop, some gusty winds and small hail are possible. This hit-or-miss activity will move through the area until around 2 a.m. at the latest.
Expect cooler and dry conditions into Monday as air quality continues to improve throughout the day. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 70s in the afternoon.
The week ahead appears mostly calm for a change, with only sporadic rain chances, mainly Tuesday night and again Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will remain seasonable, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.