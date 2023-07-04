Isolated showers dry out tonight, strong storms possible Wednesday

As a hot and humid Fourth of July continues in the Stateline, pop-up rain chances gradually trail off tonight ahead of potential severe weather on Wednesday.
Isolated showers and a storm or two remain possible across the Stateline until fizzling out after 8 p.m., meaning we stay dry for our fireworks displays throughout the area tonight.
Temperatures will remain on the mild side throughout the night as overnight lows only reach into the upper 60s, with some spots potentially staying in the 70s.
With the mild start to the day, Wednesday will start off a lot like Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the upper 80s and some spots nearing the 90° mark. We warm throughout the morning until thunderstorms begin to develop in the afternoon.
In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms could be strong to severe, especially along and east of I-39, where there is a level two out of five risk for severe weather. Storms will be developing along and ahead of the cold front in the evening, potentially bringing wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to quarters in size.
Make sure to plan ahead for these storms rolling through Wednesday evening with the 13 Weather Authority App.
After the cold front sweeps through the area late Wednesday night, we will be clear of rain chances and hot and humid weather for at least a few days. Temperatures over the rest of the week will only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s, with no rain chances until scattered showers return this weekend at the earliest.