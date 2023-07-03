Independence Day will be hot and humid, some rain showers possible

Get ready for a summer-like day for the Fourth of July on Tuesday, although some rain showers may enter the picture for parts of the day.
The rest of our Monday will be near perfect for any plans you have as skies remain mostly clear and we stay dry, with mild temperatures sticking around. Overnight lows only drop into the middle 60s, so plan for a fairly mild start to the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday.
We will see mostly sunny skies to start, helping temperatures rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Combined with more humidity in the air, temperatures will feel more like the middle 90s, so make sure you are preparing for the heat as you head out for any parades or other holiday celebrations.
Towards the afternoon, however, some isolated showers and storms are possible. This "pop-up" activity will linger for only a few hours, so be prepared to dodge some rain showers in the afternoon. Any showers appear to dissipate by around 9 p.m., so we do look to stay dry for the nighttime fireworks demonstrations across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Wednesday starts out a lot like Tuesday will partly cloudy skies initially, but clouds will overspread the area in the afternoon. These clouds will be a prelude to showers and thunderstorms in the evening, some of which could pack a punch.
Most of northern Illinois is outlined in a level two out of five risk for severe weather Wednesday evening, as storms firing along a cold front sweep through the Stateline. Primary impacts with this activity will be wind gusts up to 60 mph and possibly some large hail.
We dry out into the rest of the week, as that cold front pushes out the heat and humidity. Temperatures for the latter half of the week only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s with no rain chances in sight until Friday at the earliest.