Ice storm continues to create slippery roads and power outages

Slippery road conditions and the threat of power outages will continue overnight as an impactful ice storm continues to move through the Stateline Wednesday night.
Ice Storm Warnings remain in effect for all of our counties along the Wisconsin/Illinois border. The warning will be in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday for our Illinois counties, while our Wisconsin counties are under the warning through Noon Thursday.
For areas south of the US-20 corridor (with the exception of Lee County), a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday.
After we dry out, blustery winds will kick up from the east. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH are likely across the area throughout the day on Thursday.
With these gusty winds, we see an increased risk for power outages, as tree branches, already coated in ice, may fall onto ice-covered power lines. Instances of this have already been reported across the area Wednesday afternoon, with the threat continuing through Thursday afternoon.
After the storm moves out, winds out of the northwest will help bring our temperatures down to January-like levels, with lows Friday morning in the lower teens and highs on Friday only reaching the middle 20s.
Temperatures do recover into the weekend as the sun becomes more abundant. 30s on Saturday will lead into 40s on Sunday and Monday.
Our next rain chance moves in on Monday, staying liquid rain as temperatures near the 50-degree mark.