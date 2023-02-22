 Skip to main content
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing impacts expected. Additional ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Additional power outages and tree damage are possible
due to ice weighing down trees and power lines. Slick spots on
sidewalks and untreated bridges and secondary roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be alert for falling tree branches and downed power lines. Do not
touch downed power lines! If driving, allow for extra travel time
and be alert for tree limbs or power lines blocking roads.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Ice storm continues to create slippery roads and power outages

  • Updated
  • 0
Slippery road conditions and the threat of power outages will continue overnight as an impactful ice storm continues to move through the Stateline Wednesday night.

Ice Storm Warnings remain in effect for all of our counties along the Wisconsin/Illinois border. The warning will be in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday for our Illinois counties, while our Wisconsin counties are under the warning through Noon Thursday.

For areas south of the US-20 corridor (with the exception of Lee County), a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday.

After we dry out, blustery winds will kick up from the east. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH are likely across the area throughout the day on Thursday.

With these gusty winds, we see an increased risk for power outages, as tree branches, already coated in ice, may fall onto ice-covered power lines. Instances of this have already been reported across the area Wednesday afternoon, with the threat continuing through Thursday afternoon.

After the storm moves out, winds out of the northwest will help bring our temperatures down to January-like levels, with lows Friday morning in the lower teens and highs on Friday only reaching the middle 20s.

Temperatures do recover into the weekend as the sun becomes more abundant. 30s on Saturday will lead into 40s on Sunday and Monday.

Our next rain chance moves in on Monday, staying liquid rain as temperatures near the 50-degree mark.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

