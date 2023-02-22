 Skip to main content
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing impacts expected. Additional ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Additional power outages and tree damage are possible
due to ice weighing down trees and power lines. Slick spots on
sidewalks and untreated bridges and secondary roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be alert for falling tree branches and downed power lines. Do not
touch downed power lines! If driving, allow for extra travel time
and be alert for tree limbs or power lines blocking roads.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Ice storm causes numerous power outages in the Stateline

By Audrey Moon

As an ice storm continues to move through the Stateline, there are numerous reports of power lines down across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

As of 8:30 p.m., thousands of people are without power in northern Illinois. Here is the county-by-county breakdown of power outages according to ComEd:

  • Boone: 1,051
  • Carroll: 96
  • DeKalb: 1,534
  • Jo Daviess: 38
  • Lee: 663
  • McHenry: 25,062 (18.57%)
  • Ogle: 559
  • Stephenson: 1,436 (6.23%)
  • Winnebago: 20,097 (16.08%)

Fire crews across the area are responding to dozens of tree branches falling on power lines and transformers on fire.

13 WREX has learned of a large power outage in Pecatonica. Data from ComEd confirms more than 600 customers are without power in the village.

Transformer fires have also been reported in western Rockford as well as near Freeport and Cherry Valley.

The DeKalb Police Department says E. Lincoln Highway between 9th St. and 11th St. has been shut down due to a large tree branch that has taken down live power lines.

13 WREX is following the latest on the ice storm. We will continue to update this article with the latest on power outages as the storm progresses.

