Ice storm causes numerous power outages in the Stateline

As an ice storm continues to move through the Stateline, there are numerous reports of power lines down across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
As of 8:30 p.m., thousands of people are without power in northern Illinois. Here is the county-by-county breakdown of power outages according to ComEd:
- Boone: 1,051
- Carroll: 96
- DeKalb: 1,534
- Jo Daviess: 38
- Lee: 663
- McHenry: 25,062 (18.57%)
- Ogle: 559
- Stephenson: 1,436 (6.23%)
- Winnebago: 20,097 (16.08%)
Fire crews across the area are responding to dozens of tree branches falling on power lines and transformers on fire.
13 WREX has learned of a large power outage in Pecatonica. Data from ComEd confirms more than 600 customers are without power in the village.
Transformer fires have also been reported in western Rockford as well as near Freeport and Cherry Valley.
The DeKalb Police Department says E. Lincoln Highway between 9th St. and 11th St. has been shut down due to a large tree branch that has taken down live power lines.
13 WREX is following the latest on the ice storm. We will continue to update this article with the latest on power outages as the storm progresses.