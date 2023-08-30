Hurricane Idalia brings some impacts to the Stateline

Idalia became the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States so far this hurricane season, coming onshore as a major Category 3 storm on Keaton Beach in Florida's "Big Bend" region Wednesday morning.

While the Stateline will stay hundreds of miles away from any physical effects from the storm, there are ways that Idalia impacts us in northern Illinois.

On Tuesday, the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) announced that they are among a dozen blood centers nationwide that are "on-call" as a part of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, ready to assist blood centers affected by Hurricane Idalia.

Lisa Entrikin, CEO of the Rock River Valley Blood Center, says they are preparing to send as many resources as they can should the affected areas find themselves in need.

"With the hurricane, it's not that there may be lots of loss of life, but the blood centers down there with the flooding won't be able to conduct their normal business," Entrikin says. "In order for them to have blood available for the hospitals, they're going to need to bring it in from other areas."

A problem that the RRVBC faces is the combination of the response to Hurricane Idalia and the upcoming Labor Day weekend, which Entrikin says is usually a high blood-usage weekend, when the center loses the equivalent of 150 donations just this weekend alone.

Entrikin says the gift of giving blood is unlike any other way of giving back to their community or to hurricane relief efforts.

"People are asked to do so much, they're asked to give money, they're asked to give time. This is truly a donation that cannot be done any other way," Entrikin says. "This is a gift from a human to another human and it's a very precious gift."

The Rock River Valley Blood Center is asking for donations now through Saturday so as much blood as possible can be on the shelves this weekend, but donations will be welcomed at any time after the weekend to help replenish their supply.

To donate, you can schedule a time on the Rock River Valley Blood Center's website or by calling (815) 965-8751. Walk-ins to any of their four donor centers are also welcome.

Another typical impact of hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico is the effect on gas prices throughout the country. Many oil refineries are located in the Gulf of Mexico, which could face shutdowns and evacuations in the event of a damaging hurricane like Idalia.

This time, however, there is no expectation of a rise in prices due to Idalia, according to those monitoring the situation.

"Gas prices here in the Midwest should not be affected by much, if any, by what's happening in Florida and the hurricane," says Molly Hart, a spokesperson with AAA. "The hurricane's path is avoiding the Gulf Coast refineries, so it should only have a regional impact on the price of gas."

That is good news for the Labor Day Weekend travelers, who are still feeling a little pain at the pump. Hart says the price of regular gas in Rockford is averaging $3.93 per gallon, which is up two cents from last year's Labor Day Weekend prices.

Gas prices, however, have seen big swings throughout this summer. Hart says the weather does play a factor in the movement of prices.

"It's based on a couple of different things, which include the extreme heat that we saw nationally," Hart says. "When it comes to the heat, that can cause a problem with the refineries, meaning they aren't able to produce at full capacity and some of the equipment might not be working properly, so that can make gas prices go up."

As the area continues to clean up from Idalia's damage, whether by wind or water, many are questioning whether to continue with Labor Day holiday vacation plans in Florida and along the Atlantic coast of Georgia and the Carolinas.

According to Allegiant Air, two flights between Rockford and Punta Gorda, Fla. on Thursday remain unchanged. Allegiant Flight #891 from Punta Gorda to RFD and Flight #955 from Rockford to Punta Gorda are described as "on time" by Allegiant's website.

The airline, however, issued a statement earlier this week saying scheduled services for airports in Florida and southern Georgia could be disrupted as late as Thursday.

Regardless of by air or road, travelers are urged to heed caution if they have plans to go to areas affected by Hurricane Idalia.

"For anyone who is planning on driving and is going to be going to Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas, the first and most important thing you need to do is to heed all warnings from the local governments and also nationally," Hart says. "It might not be the right time to go to those states due to the hurricane."