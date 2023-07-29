Humidity moving out, sunshine sticks around for the weekend

After a hot and active week, conditions return to more comfortable and seasonable levels for round out the last weekend of the month of July.
The rest of our Saturday will remain cool, but just a bit humid, with temperatures gradually cooling off out of the 80s by sunset. Overnight, temperatures will cool off into the lower 60s as humidity gradually fades out of the picture.
Expect nearly perfect conditions for the latter half of the weekend. Sunday sees plenty of sunshine with much less humid conditions, but as a trough over the Great Lakes spreads across the area, temperatures will struggle to reach the 80 mark for some.
Sunday night will likely be the coolest night we have had for quite some time, with temperatures in the middle 50s and calm conditions.
We keep things dry into the early part of the week ahead as temperatures gradually warm up to seasonably warm levels. Highs range from the low 80s on Monday to the mid-to-upper 80s on Thursday as humidity also gradually rebounds.
Rain chances overall look small, with slight chances appearing as early as Tuesday night. Best chances for showers and storms comes in on Thursday, the warmest day of the week.