How you can prepare for winter weather impacts as the seasons begin to change

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As temperatures begin to feel more winter-like across the area, now is the time to get ready for the winter weather conditions before first big events of the season.
This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois, a time to remember what to do when various winter weather events happen and what we can do to keep ourselves safe.
One of the biggest things to keep in mind is how to properly bundle up in the cold temperatures. Our average high temperature dips as low as 28 degrees in mid-January, with average low temperatures going down into the lower teens.
Cold blasts, however, are common throughout the winter with temperatures getting down to dangerously low levels sometimes. Rockford's record lowest temperature was just set on January 31, 2019, when the mercury dipped to -31.
When temperatures drop below 25, frostbite and hypothermia becomes a major concern if you are outside for extended periods of time. Frostbite can happen within minutes, especially on your extremities, such as your fingers, toes, nose, and ears. If you believe you are experiencing frostbite, you should get inside as soon as possible to warm up your body.
If you stay outside for far too long, you can develop hypothermia, which is a condition where your body temperature can get too low (below 96 degrees Fahrenheit). If you see someone experiencing hypothermia, get them inside in a warm location immediately. If they are unconscious, begin CPR.
Along with preparing for the cold temperatures, it is also important to remember the impacts from the different precipitation types that we see throughout the season.
The simplest form of wintry precipitation is also the most common: snow. Snowflakes can contain a lot of moisture, often characterized by the heavy and wet snowfall, or can contain little moisture at all, as we see in the light snowflakes that are easily blown around.
As temperatures change vertically through the atmosphere, that's when things get a bit more complicated. If there is a layer of the atmosphere above the surface that is above freezing, snowflakes will partially melt and refreeze before reaching the surface, turning into ice pellets, or sleet.
If most the atmosphere above the surface is above freezing, but the surface is still below 32 degrees, snowflakes will melt into rain and freeze on contact with the surface, creating the dangerous freezing rain. Freezing rain turn roadways into sheets of ice as well as take down tree branches and power lines.
You may remember in January when a snow squall made its way across the Stateline, sharply reducing visibility and almost creating a mini-blizzard.
A snow squall is characterized by the intense snowfall over a short period of time (within around an hour) and winds gusting up to 50 mph. These conditions make for very dangerous driving conditions, especially at night.
Before we get to the first big snowfalls of the winter season, you can follow some simple tips and put yourself at a better advantage whenever you face yourself driving through hazardous winter weather conditions.
One of the most important things you can do throughout the season is make sure your tires are properly inflated and have good tread to prevent skidding and sliding on snow or ice. Now is the time to get new tires should you need them.
Also, should a big snowfall occur, make sure to clear snow and ice off of all parts of your car, including your roof to protect anyone driving behind you. Make sure windows, mirrors, and lights are cleared off to get the best visibility.
As for the inside of your car, you can set yourself up for success with a winter weather emergency kit, requiring some important items which could save your life if the worst happens.
Some important items to make sure are in your car in the winter months are jumper cables, a flashlight, and batteries for the flashlight in case you get stuck in the nighttime. Also, make sure to have a cell phone charger in the car to make sure you can call for help.
Keep a snow shovel in your car in case you are snowed into your parking spot.
Some things you want to put in your car for the wintertime that you may not have thought of include a blanket, extra hat and gloves, snacks and water. This is all to keep you and anyone in your car warm and safe in case you are stranded in the cold temperatures.
As always, a first aid kit in your car is always recommended, especially to keep you safe in the brisk and hazard-prone winter months.
With these simple tips, and keeping an eye on the forecast, you can make sure you and your loved ones are safe as we transition into the colder and snowier months ahead.