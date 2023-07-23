Hot, humid, and potentially active weather week ahead

Most of the area will stay dry on Sunday, aside from very isolated "garden-variety" storms this afternoon, ahead of a week of potentially excessive heat and humidity.
After last night's storms, we will have a dry start to our Sunday, with partly to mostly sunny skies helping temperatures warm relatively quickly throughout the morning. This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the middle 80s, a tad warmer than yesterday compared to areas that did not see rain.
This afternoon and evening sees much smaller, but non-zero, chances for very isolated showers and a couple of rumbles of thunder. The vast majority of the area will stay dry as the environment today is less favorable for storms to develop than Saturday's.
Any pop-up activity will fizzle out into the nighttime hours, but temperatures will only cool into the low 60s as a ridge building over the central U.S. brings hotter and more humid air to our area in the week ahead.
The Stateline appears to lie near the edge of the "ring of fire" pattern which has been stubborn across most of the western U.S. this summer. As it moves closer, temperatures will likely heat up well into the 90s, with added humidity bringing heat indices at or over 100° at times.
Now is the time to prepare for excessive heat in the week ahead. Make sure you have plenty of water, ensure your home is prepared (working air conditioning, fans, etc.), and try to limit outside activity at peak heat in the afternoon hours.
The edge of this pattern, however, is also a favorable path for lines of thunderstorms to follow. Some of these storms could pack a bit of a punch, so stay tuned to the forecast as we head into this hot, humid, and potentially active week of weather ahead.