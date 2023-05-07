Hot an humid Sunday leads to potential severe thunderstorms tonight

We are right in the middle of an active stretch of weather in the Stateline, as we see multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next 24 to 36 hours.
Clouds will gradually clear throughout the day today, allowing temperatures, which are already a bit warm for this time of year, to rise into the 80s this afternoon. Dew points in the 60s will bring a hot and humid feel to the latter half of the first weekend of May.
Cloud cover does return in the evening, however, ahead of our next chances for showers and thunderstorms. Areas near the Quad Cities are outlined in a level three out of five, or "enhanced," risk of severe weather this evening. The rest of the Stateline is under a level two out of five risk.
Timing of this round of thunderstorms is still rather uncertain, but storm chances begin to increase at around 6 p.m., but appear more likely after 9 p.m. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely into Monday morning, making for a loud and soggy start to the work week.
The rest of the day will still feel pretty muggy, but best support for additional thunderstorm development appears to move to our south Monday afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the 70s once again, a bit cooler than Sunday, but still above average for early May.
High pressure becomes dominant over the middle of the week, bringing mostly sunny skies into the forecast Tuesday through Friday and highs warming from the low 70s to near 80 by the end of the week.