Holiday heat wave continues, humidity creeps in tomorrow

The late summer heat wave is going to continue for the rest of the Labor Day holiday weekend as humidity also cranks up into the week ahead.
As the heat dome noses further into the area, our holiday heat wave begins its peak today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach into the low 90s, more than 10° above average for early September.
Low humidity and winds gusting to up to 25 mph this afternoon will make this heat a bit less uncomfortable, but it does also lead to an elevated fire danger. With such dry ground conditions, fires could spread very quickly, so make sure to keep an eye on any outside fires you set as a part of your holiday celebrations.
We will feel a noticeable increase in humidity on Labor Day itself on Monday as muggier air from the south gets drawn into the Stateline thanks to those gusty winds. Highs in the low-to-mid 90s will feel closer to 100° for some due to the humidity, which also brings down the fire danger.
Humidity sticks around into Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures begin to cool off. Tuesday stays in the 90s, but more cloud cover into Wednesday will keep temps in the 80s.
Some showers and storms are possible late Tuesday, but best chances for rain in the near-future come as a cold front sweeps through the area on Wednesday. Depending on the timing of the front, we could see some activity along it as it moves through, but it will certainly bring more seasonable weather.
A cooler airmass from the north will be ushered in by the front, bringing temperatures back down to the low 80s or even the upper 70s for the rest of the upcoming week with more comfortable conditions appearing to stick around for the long term.