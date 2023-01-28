Heavy snow falls in spots

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Bands of heavy snow settle in, setting up the potential for several inches of snow to fall throughout the day.
Winter Weather Alerts:
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry Counties in Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in Wisconsin this afternoon. These alerts are all in effect through 3 a.m. Sunday.
LIST: Snow Emergencies in the Stateline
In these areas, confidence is increasing in snowfall totals near or over six inches when all is said and done.
Also, the Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include Whiteside and Lee Counties in northern Illinois. Advisories for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Ogle, DeKalb, Whiteside, and Lee Counties as well as Green County in Wisconsin are in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday.
These areas south of the US-20 corridor could see a sharp drop-off in snow accumulation as heavy snow sits farther to the north and we see mixing with some freezing rain south of I-88.
Bands of heavy snow set up from west to east mainly north of US 20 and I-90. Snowfall rates may near or exceed one inch per hour in these areas, making it very difficult for snow plows to keep up with the falling snow.
The heaviest snow will continue through about 7 p.m., but snow showers will linger areawide through early Sunday morning. Gusty winds later tonight will cause some blowing snow, especially in more open and rural areas.
Dry and Chilly:
As we dig out of the snow on Sunday, we begin a prolonged stretch of bitter cold temperatures throughout the week ahead. Highs on Sunday will only reach the teens and lows into Monday morning will dip into the lower single digits.
In the week ahead, expect highs to stay in the teens and lows to dip well into single digits and potentially below zero, especially Tuesday morning.