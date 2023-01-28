 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and hazardous travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of up to one
inch per hour are expected to occur through mid evening.
Northeast winds will gradually increase with gusts to 25 mph
tonight, which may result in patchy blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Heavy snow falls in spots

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Bands of heavy snow settle in, setting up the potential for several inches of snow to fall throughout the day.

Winter Weather Alerts:

WREX clouds.png

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry Counties in Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in Wisconsin this afternoon. These alerts are all in effect through 3 a.m. Sunday.

LIST: Snow Emergencies in the Stateline

In these areas, confidence is increasing in snowfall totals near or over six inches when all is said and done.

WREX clouds2.png

Also, the Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include Whiteside and Lee Counties in northern Illinois. Advisories for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Ogle, DeKalb, Whiteside, and Lee Counties as well as Green County in Wisconsin are in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Snow forecast map DMA.png

These areas south of the US-20 corridor could see a sharp drop-off in snow accumulation as heavy snow sits farther to the north and we see mixing with some freezing rain south of I-88.

tonight 5.png

Bands of heavy snow set up from west to east mainly north of US 20 and I-90. Snowfall rates may near or exceed one inch per hour in these areas, making it very difficult for snow plows to keep up with the falling snow.

3 panel plus text.png

The heaviest snow will continue through about 7 p.m., but snow showers will linger areawide through early Sunday morning. Gusty winds later tonight will cause some blowing snow, especially in more open and rural areas.

Dry and Chilly:

As we dig out of the snow on Sunday, we begin a prolonged stretch of bitter cold temperatures throughout the week ahead. Highs on Sunday will only reach the teens and lows into Monday morning will dip into the lower single digits.

In the week ahead, expect highs to stay in the teens and lows to dip well into single digits and potentially below zero, especially Tuesday morning.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you