Heavy rain and storms to move in on Monday

Monday will see more widespread heavy rain showers and some embedded thunderstorms, potentially capable of brief tornadoes and localized flooding.
Temperatures will stay in the 60s overnight and into much of the morning on Monday as thick cloud cover remains and rain showers begin developing towards sunrise. These heavy rain showers will begin moving into the area from west to east. Spotty activity at first appears likely to reach the I-39 corridor by 8 a.m.
An update to the forecast is the addition of a low, but non-zero threat for severe weather in the morning and potentially lasting into the early afternoon hours. If the necessary ingredients can come together over us on Monday, the threat exists for a few brief tornadoes as well as strong wind gusts and some hail.
Even if the severe threat does not pan out, widespread rain showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue moving through the area throughout the day. Localized areas may see repeated rounds of torrential downpours, leading to the potential for flooding.
A Flood Watch has been issued for southeastern Wisconsin to account for this threat, as those areas along with much of northeastern Illinois (mainly east of I-39) could see over an inch of rain with localized totals of more than 2-3 inches possible.
With clouds and heavy rain likely throughout the day, highs will struggle to reach 70 for most.
As the low pressure system moves out late Monday night, winds on the back side of the system could gust as high as 25-30 mph into Tuesday.
Clouds will clear up, leading to a warming trend for the rest of the week. Highs likely return to the 80s by Wednesday as we stay mostly dry, aside from a brief rain chance early Thursday morning.