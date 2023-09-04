 Skip to main content
Heat wave's days are numbered as pattern flip approaches

  • Updated
jet and temperatures.png

After another hot and humid day on Tuesday, we see chances for much-needed rain and a cold front ushering in a dramatically different airmass from the one we've been dealing with for the last few days.

Our Labor Day holiday heat wave will continue for at least one more day before some big changes come in as Mother Nature catches up with the calendar.

The muggy air that has settled in will keep temperatures from falling too quickly this evening as we will still be in the 80s at around 10 p.m.! Overnight lows will only drop into the low-to-mid 70s thanks to the Gulf moisture being streamed into the Stateline.

Meteorgram tomorrow temp and heat index.png

Our return to work or school tomorrow will be just as hot and humid with temperatures getting back into the low 90s and high humidity making it feel more like the mid-to-upper 90s. Make sure to bring some water with you before you head out the door tomorrow.

Late Tuesday night, however, we begin to see the effects of a pattern change coming in.

IBM long range.png

First, a round of showers and thunderstorms likely to roll through the Stateline after midnight into early Wednesday morning. These will be losing strength after popping up over Iowa, with the only impacts expected for our neck of the woods being lightning, very heavy rainfall, and the possibility of some gusty winds.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

Most of this activity will be swept out of the picture before sunrise as a cold front sweeping across the Midwest races through the Stateline. In addition to pushing out the rain, it will also kick out the heat and humidity, ushering in a fall-like airmass.

Very small chances for rain remain for the rest of Wednesday and possibly on Thursday, but the extended forecast looks dry overall with temperatures staying in the 70s until the weekend at the earliest.

