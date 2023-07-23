Heat wave this week bringing heat, humidity, and some storms

Sunday looks like it will be our last near-average day temperature wise, as the mercury, along with the humidity, will be on the rise over the next few days.
Conditions remain quiet and comfortably warm for the rest of the day. Temperatures will gradually fall into the lower 60s overnight.
Early Monday morning, some patchy fog may develop, particularly in river valleys and other low-lying areas, but most of the area looks to stay clear.
Into the week ahead, a heat dome over the central U.S. begins to move closer to the area, bringing hot and humid weather. Highs Monday afternoon will reach into the mid-to-upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Monday night, however, scattered showers and storms could roll through the area. Best chances may just miss us to the south and west, where there is a level 1/5 risk for strong winds and hail, but still something to watch out for tomorrow.
Afterwards, temperatures get into very hot territory, rising into the low-to-mid 90s from Tuesday through Thursday at the earliest. High humidity will also bring heat indices closer to or over 100 degrees, so it will be very important to be prepared for excessive heat.
Our temperature forecasts this week, however, will also be made more difficult by potential repeated rounds of thunderstorms. The edge of this "ring of fire" pattern, which is where we will likely sit, is a favorable path for thunderstorms to travel.
This far out, it is difficult to pinpoint exact times when storms will be possible, but there will be a general risk for storms throughout the week. Keep in touch with the forecast throughout the week as details become clearer.