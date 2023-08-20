 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot and
humid conditions with heat index values of at least 110 to 115
possible, with the hottest conditions on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM CDT to 9 PM CDT
Tuesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning
through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Heat wave takes shape for the week ahead

  • Updated
  • 0
jet stream and temperatures.png

After a "cooler" day on Monday, temperatures and humidity crank up midweek, with heat alerts already being issued for parts of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin in preparation for heat indices well over 100°.

A late-summer heat wave continues to take shape across the Midwest, getting ready to bake the Stateline with impressively high temperatures for late-August.

A weak cold front pushing off of Lake Michigan is bringing some less humid air to the area, temporarily bringing some relief from the high heat.

Temperatures overnight will still only fall into the upper 60s with a somewhat humid feel to the air. Monday will feel generally less uncomfortable than Sunday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s, but reduced humidity making feel like the low 90s at times.

That front that brought us the "cooler" weather will retreat back to the area, blasting us with very hot and humid weather to come for much of the week ahead.

WEEK HEAT ALERTS.png

Excessive Heat Watches will be in effect for northwestern Illinois and southwestern Wisconsin, beginning Tuesday morning for most. A Heat Advisory has been posted for the rest of our northern Illinois counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

4 Day Temp and Heat Index Bar Graph.png

The 90s return on Tuesday, but when you factor in the oppressive humidity, those temperatures will feel closer to 110°. These types of conditions are likely to last into Wednesday as well.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke.png

Humidity may step back a bit on Thursday, but that's when air temperatures may peak, possibly making a run at 100°, keeping those heat indices around 110°. When high heat like this lasts for so long, in addition to overnight lows only in the 70s, heat illnesses become a big concern if precautions, such as staying hydrated and keeping your core body temperature regulated, are not taken.

The good news is that the heat dome will slip to the south and west out of the area, possibly as soon as Friday, bringing temperatures closer to seasonable levels. Rain chances appear slim to none throughout the week, even as temperatures drop around 15-20° over the course of two-to-three days into next weekend.

Tags

