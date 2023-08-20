Heat wave takes shape for the week ahead

A late-summer heat wave continues to take shape across the Midwest, getting ready to bake the Stateline with impressively high temperatures for late-August.
A weak cold front pushing off of Lake Michigan is bringing some less humid air to the area, temporarily bringing some relief from the high heat.
Temperatures overnight will still only fall into the upper 60s with a somewhat humid feel to the air. Monday will feel generally less uncomfortable than Sunday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s, but reduced humidity making feel like the low 90s at times.
That front that brought us the "cooler" weather will retreat back to the area, blasting us with very hot and humid weather to come for much of the week ahead.
Excessive Heat Watches will be in effect for northwestern Illinois and southwestern Wisconsin, beginning Tuesday morning for most. A Heat Advisory has been posted for the rest of our northern Illinois counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The 90s return on Tuesday, but when you factor in the oppressive humidity, those temperatures will feel closer to 110°. These types of conditions are likely to last into Wednesday as well.
Humidity may step back a bit on Thursday, but that's when air temperatures may peak, possibly making a run at 100°, keeping those heat indices around 110°. When high heat like this lasts for so long, in addition to overnight lows only in the 70s, heat illnesses become a big concern if precautions, such as staying hydrated and keeping your core body temperature regulated, are not taken.
The good news is that the heat dome will slip to the south and west out of the area, possibly as soon as Friday, bringing temperatures closer to seasonable levels. Rain chances appear slim to none throughout the week, even as temperatures drop around 15-20° over the course of two-to-three days into next weekend.