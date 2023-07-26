Heat and humidity continues to build in tonight

Heat and humidity will be sticking around for the next couple of days, as our late-July heat wave ramps up to close out the week.
Temperatures hit 90 degrees today for many spots. With extremely high humidity after the morning storms, the heat index easily hit 100 degrees for most locations. A few spots like Dixon reached a heat index of 110 degrees.
Things settle down tonight, but lows only drop into the upper 60s as humidity sticks around. This will set up a springboard for our temperatures to soar Thursday morning.
Heat Advisories have been issued for much of northern Illinois, taking effect at noon Thursday. This advisory expires at 9 p.m. Thursday for areas near the I-39 corridor and in southwestern Wisconsin but remains in effect through 9 p.m. Friday for our northwestern Illinois counties.
High temperatures Thursday afternoon will jump well into the 90s, but with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s, heat indices will likely be over 100°.
Friday appears to tell much of the same story, with highs in the low-to-mid 90s and heat indices near 105° under plentiful sunshine in the afternoon.
The evening hours sees our next chance for strong to severe thunderstorms to roll through the Stateline. As of now, we are outlined in a level two out of five risk for severe weather with this round, so make sure to stay tuned to the forecast as you make your Friday plans, keeping both storms and the heat in mind.
Into the weekend, thankfully, some more seasonable and comfortable weather looks to settle in, with sunshine and temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and at least somewhat reduced humidity.