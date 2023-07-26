 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, De Kalb, Kane and
DuPage Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat and humidity continues to build in tonight

Temperatures soar into the middle 90s with the heat index around 100 degrees

Heat and humidity will be sticking around for the next couple of days, as our late-July heat wave ramps up to close out the week.

Temperatures hit 90 degrees today for many spots. With extremely high humidity after the morning storms, the heat index easily hit 100 degrees for most locations. A few spots like Dixon reached a heat index of 110 degrees.

Things settle down tonight, but lows only drop into the upper 60s as humidity sticks around. This will set up a springboard for our temperatures to soar Thursday morning.

Heat Advisories have been issued for much of northern Illinois, taking effect at noon Thursday. This advisory expires at 9 p.m. Thursday for areas near the I-39 corridor and in southwestern Wisconsin but remains in effect through 9 p.m. Friday for our northwestern Illinois counties.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will jump well into the 90s, but with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s, heat indices will likely be over 100°.

Friday appears to tell much of the same story, with highs in the low-to-mid 90s and heat indices near 105° under plentiful sunshine in the afternoon.

The evening hours sees our next chance for strong to severe thunderstorms to roll through the Stateline. As of now, we are outlined in a level two out of five risk for severe weather with this round, so make sure to stay tuned to the forecast as you make your Friday plans, keeping both storms and the heat in mind.

Into the weekend, thankfully, some more seasonable and comfortable weather looks to settle in, with sunshine and temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and at least somewhat reduced humidity.

