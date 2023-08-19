 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees. Highest
heat indices across interior portions of Illinois.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat alerts issued for Sunday's hot and humid conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
HEAT.png

Highs get back into the 90s Sunday afternoon, but will feel like 105-110° when you factor in the humidity. After a brief break on Monday, even hotter weather is to come in the week ahead.

Saturday's warmer weather will be followed up by hotter and more humid conditions tomorrow as an August heat wave builds in for much of the next week ahead.

Humidity will continue to increase through the overnight hours as the heat dome continues to move into the region. That humidity is why temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s at best overnight even though skies remain mostly clear.

Meteorgram tomorrow temp and heat index.png

We really feel the humidity tomorrow as even hotter temperatures make their way in. Temperatures in the 90s, combined with oppressive humidity, will bring heat indices over 100° for most, potentially reaching 110° for some.

SUNDAY HEAT ALERTS.png

Heat Advisories have been issued for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin except for Whiteside County, which has been placed in an Excessive Heat Warning, where hotter heat indices are more likely. These alerts are in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

A weak cold front bringing some "cooler" air off of Lake Michigan Sunday evening will provide some temporary "relief" from the oppressive weather for Monday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s (still above average!) with comparatively low humidity bringing heat indices into the 90s.

4 Day Temp and Heat Index Bar Graph.png

Into the rest of the week, however, we feel the brunt of the heat dome as temperatures climb once again. Tuesday through Thursday will likely feature the hottest temperatures we have seen all year, with upper 90s possible, but the combination of oppressive humidity will make temps feel closer to 110°.

preparing for heat.png

These conditions are made even more dangerous due to their longevity as well as the lack of relief. Overnight low temperatures in this period will only be in the 70s, meaning staying cool overnight will be more difficult than usual.

Make sure to keep yourself safe while also checking on your neighbors, especially those with disabilities and the elderly to ensure they are staying safe as well.

Have a weather tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you