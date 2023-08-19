Heat alerts issued for Sunday's hot and humid conditions

Saturday's warmer weather will be followed up by hotter and more humid conditions tomorrow as an August heat wave builds in for much of the next week ahead.
Humidity will continue to increase through the overnight hours as the heat dome continues to move into the region. That humidity is why temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s at best overnight even though skies remain mostly clear.
We really feel the humidity tomorrow as even hotter temperatures make their way in. Temperatures in the 90s, combined with oppressive humidity, will bring heat indices over 100° for most, potentially reaching 110° for some.
Heat Advisories have been issued for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin except for Whiteside County, which has been placed in an Excessive Heat Warning, where hotter heat indices are more likely. These alerts are in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
A weak cold front bringing some "cooler" air off of Lake Michigan Sunday evening will provide some temporary "relief" from the oppressive weather for Monday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s (still above average!) with comparatively low humidity bringing heat indices into the 90s.
Into the rest of the week, however, we feel the brunt of the heat dome as temperatures climb once again. Tuesday through Thursday will likely feature the hottest temperatures we have seen all year, with upper 90s possible, but the combination of oppressive humidity will make temps feel closer to 110°.
These conditions are made even more dangerous due to their longevity as well as the lack of relief. Overnight low temperatures in this period will only be in the 70s, meaning staying cool overnight will be more difficult than usual.
Make sure to keep yourself safe while also checking on your neighbors, especially those with disabilities and the elderly to ensure they are staying safe as well.