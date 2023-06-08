Hazy skies return to the Stateline today

Wildfire smoke continues to make its presence known across much of the country, including here in the Stateline today, as calm conditions stick around for a little while longer.
More Canadian wildfire smoke will push over us today, with some of it potentially reaching the surface this afternoon. This will cause some instances of poor air quality as well as hazy skies and even a smoky smell to the air.
Otherwise, sunshine will be present throughout the day and temperatures just a touch cooler from where they were yesterday.
Warmer weather comes in on Friday as most of the wildfire smoke appears to pass by our area. Plentiful sunshine will allow temperatures to reach near the 80° mark, making for very pleasant weather if you are heading out to Rockford City Market tomorrow.
We continue warming up on Saturday, with highs in the lower 80s, before our next chances for rain move in. Rain showers are likeliest Saturday night and lingering into Sunday.
This could be our best chance of widespread rainfall needed to make at least a dent in the developing drought, but it is too early to tell how effective this round of rain will be.
Temperatures also drop on Sunday, with highs struggling to reach 70 in some spots. Sunshine returns in the beginning of next week, helping temperatures to eventually climb back into the 80s.