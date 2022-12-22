Gusty winds cause blowing snow and dangerously cold temperatures through Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Strong winds and dangerous cold keep travel hazardous into the weekend.
Winds pick up:
Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect across all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Wind gusts continue to get stronger. Wind gusts reach 40 to 50 mph for much of Friday
This will cause any snow to blow and drift throughout the next 24 hours. This blowing snow, especially in open and rural areas, will significantly reduce visibility. North/south roadways, such as I-39, will be particularly dangerous to travel due to the gusty westerly wind.
Our temperatures, which have already dropped around 30 degrees throughout Thursday, will continue dropping. Overnight low temperatures in some spots may dip into the teens below zero.
The gusty winds, however, will make it feel more like 35 to 40 below zero overnight tonight into Friday morning. Wind chills this low can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes!
Daytime highs on Friday will just barely reach zero, though many of us could stay below zero all day. Wind chills will only improve to around 25 below, still very dangerous for anyone going outside.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph will continue through Saturday morning, when the Winter Storm Warnings across our area are set to expire. Wind chill temperatures will still be hovering in the 20s to 30s below zero, which can cause frostbite in under 30 minutes.
Bottom line: do not travel unless you absolutely have to. Stay inside and limit time outside if possible. If you need to be outside, wear multiple layers covering all exposed skin.
In addition to the windy conditions, the frigid temperatures produce a lot of ice on local rivers. When this happens, ice jams can occur, causing sudden rises in the water level in localized areas. Be alert for possible flooding along area rivers and remember to turn around and don't drown if you encounter a flooded roadway.
Looking ahead:
Temperatures begin slowly warming up beginning Saturday, with highs expected in the upper single digits above zero, but wind gusts over 30 mph will keep wind chills in the teens below zero. Santa will certainly have to bundle up as he makes his way to the Stateline, with low temperatures Christmas morning in the single digits and wind chills still in the teens below zero.
Christmas Day on Sunday looks to be our return to the teens under plenty of sunshine, though wind chills remain below zero throughout the day.
Chances for some snow showers return Sunday night into Monday as a "clipper" system makes its way across the region. Right now, it is too early to tell whether we will see any accumulation, so stay tuned to the forecast if you have any travel plans for that timeframe.
Next week also sees a more substantial warmup, with temperatures going back above freezing by Wednesday. Temperatures look to go above average through the latter part of the week, leading into the New Year.