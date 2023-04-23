 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/
TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ MONDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From midnight CDT /1 AM EDT/ tonight to 8 AM CDT /9 AM
EDT/ Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold such as
covering them or bringing them indoors.

Frosty start to the week, more seasonable weather coming

Sunday brings the last of winter-like temperatures for at least a week as more spring-like weather is on tap for the week ahead.

Clouds that have filled the skies across the area today will gradually filter out this evening, leaving mostly clear skies overhead overnight. This will allow temperatures, already around 20 degrees below average for late April, to drop quickly overnight.

Freeze Warnings have been issued for our northern Illinois counties, going into effect late tonight until 8 a.m. Monday. Temperatures in the upper 20s, as well as calm winds, will create nearly perfect conditions for widespread frost to develop Monday morning.

Accompanying the frosty ground will be mostly sunny skies, which will help warm us up about 10 degrees warmer from where we were this weekend. Expect highs in the lower 50s Monday afternoon.

Clouds will fill in once again Monday afternoon and evening, leading into scattered rain chances overnight and into Tuesday morning. Best chances for rain appear to lie south of I-88, but an occasional shower cannot be ruled out over the entire area.

High pressure will take over much of the Midwest in the middle of the week, keeping us dry and mostly sunny for much of the week. This will help temperatures get close to 60, much closer to our late April averages in the lower 60s.

Long term, more widespread rain chances appear likely into next weekend, bringing April to a soggy and cool end, as temperatures return to the upper 40s and low 50s.

