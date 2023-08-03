Friday warms up, storms return over the weekend

Friday sees another summer-like warm, humid, and mostly dry day, although chances for storms increase in the days that follow.
Partly cloudy skies will remain for the rest of the evening, with sunshine helping keep temperatures in the 80s until sunset.
Overnight, temperatures only drop into the middle 60s, largely due to the increased humidity in the air. There is a slight chance for some patchy fog in low-lying areas early Friday morning, but nothing like the widespread dense fog we saw Thursday morning.
Friday sees a mostly dry day, although there remains a slight chance of a shower or storm mainly south of I-88. Highs in the afternoon will warm slightly from Thursday, reaching into the mid-to-upper 80s under partly cloudy skies and fairly high humidity.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms return over the weekend, some of which could be on the stronger side.
Earliest chances come in Saturday evening, though the highest risk for severe weather appears to hold off to our south and west. Showers and embedded storms are possible throughout the afternoon hours, holding temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.
Storms become more likely on Sunday, with a higher threat for severe weather coming in the afternoon and evening. All hazards, including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes, are possible in this timeframe.
As with most storm chances this far out, uncertainty remains in exactly where in the region the ingredients for severe weather will best line up. Stay tuned to later forecasts as we get closer to Sunday and details become more clear.
Afterwards, temperatures return to more seasonable levels into at least the first part of the week, with a momentary calm period before more storm chances may return towards midweek.