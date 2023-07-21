Friday stays quiet, storms and heat soon to come

We see a calm and comfortable day Friday, before storms and heat ramp up over the next few days.
Today sees mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the low 80s this afternoon, just a touch cooler than yesterday. Winds will also be more calm compared to yesterday, leading to a comfortable evening ahead for any outside plans you are heading out to.
Into the weekend, however, rain chances do return. They come in the form of pop-up showers and garden-variety thunderstorms in the afternoon hours on both Saturday and Sunday.
Importantly, not everybody will see rain and both days will be far from complete washouts. That being said, keep in mind that you could see a quick downpour from time-to-time.
Temperatures also begin a warming trend, with Sunday a couple of degrees warmer than Saturday. Humidity will also be on the rise, leading into a hot and humid week ahead.
Into next week, temperatures will continue rising well into the 90s most days. With added humidity, however, heat indices could reach 100 at times and overnight temperatures may only go down into the 70s.
In the meantime, make sure you are prepared for the heat with plenty of water and ensuring you have access to an air-conditioned place to get relief.