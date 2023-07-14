Friday evening could see strong to severe storms

An active stretch of weather continues Friday and into the weekend as chances for showers and storms pop-up throughout the next few days.
Plenty of sunshine throughout our Friday is helping the atmosphere charge back up after this morning's round of showers and storms. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 80s, though it will feel closer to 90 with high humidity throughout the day.
With an unstable atmosphere in place, an evening round of thunderstorms appears likely to be on the stronger side. The entire area is outlined in a level two out of five risk for severe weather, including for strong wind gusts up to 70 mph and large hail up to half-dollars in size.
Storms begin popping up over northwestern Illinois at around 3 p.m., moving southeast across the area throughout the evening. It will be important to stay weather aware as you head out to your evening plans, as these strong storms move through.
The strongest of storms appears to clear the Stateline after 8 p.m. Some more showers and storms are possible late tonight and into early Saturday morning, but this activity will not be severe.
Into Saturday, we see another break in the action, with sunshine helping temperatures into the middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms develop once again in the afternoon, bringing a much more marginal severe threat.
Sunday looks to be a repeat of Saturday, with a mostly dry day until isolated showers and storms develop again in the afternoon. Importantly, both days of the weekend will be far from washouts, but make sure to keep an eye on the sky in the afternoon hours both days and storm chances increase.
Temperatures will cool off into the upper 70s and low 80s into next week as dry weather lasts until Tuesday at the earliest.