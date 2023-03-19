Sunshine and spring warmth returns into the week ahead.

Good morning, another chilly start to the day is ahead as we gradually warm each and every day into the next work week.
Waking up this morning skies remain clear and temperatures will be sitting in the teens, breezy winds will still make it feel like temperatures are in the single digits above zero. Its still going to be a bit chilly so if you have morning plans make sure to bundle up! We warm into the upper 30s to low 40s for the day.
Winds continue to gust into the afternoon however we switch directions from the north to the south ushering in warmer air for the day ahead. Daytime highs still settle into the upper 30s.
Spring like warmth gradually returns for the work week ahead. Monday starts sunny but as the day progresses clouds return to the sky. Temperatures though remain warm into the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tuesday through the end of the week features mild temperatures in the upper 50s with the chance of showers each and every day. Rumbles of thunder are even possible for Thursday afternoon.
Keep an eye on the forecast to see just how much rain we will get in the coming days.