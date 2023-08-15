Sunny skies and quiet weather take over

Sunshine takes over as temperatures begin to rise, all head of our next low chance for showers to return on Thursday.
After a cloudy start, sunshine begins to take over for most of this week. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 70's as begin a warming trend.
Sunshine remains tomorrow and temperatures break into the 80's. Dry conditions will remain until late Wednesday night and into early Thursday as a cold front passes through. This will bring us a low chance for a few light showers.
After this chance rolls out, mostly dry conditions take control for quite some time. There are little to no chances for rain after Thursday as temperatures soar.
By Sunday, a stretch of the low to middle 90's begin to take over as our 6-10 temperature outlook also showing an above average trend for the end of the month. Heat and humidity will soon take over.