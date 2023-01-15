Soggy start to another active weather week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We start the week with unseasonably warm temperatures and soggy conditions. As the week goes on temperatures tumble back to January standards.
Scattered showers move in late tonight and become more widespread as we get into the early morning hours of Monday. Daytime highs for Monday reach into the upper 40's to low 50's. Keep the rain gear handy for Monday as it will be a soggy yet warm day.
Rain continues throughout the day on Monday and could be heavy at times, mainly in the late morning to early afternoon. As we head into the afternoon patchy fog and drizzle develops before scattered showers return for the evening to overnight hours.
Don't be surprised if you hear a rumble or two of thunder during the early afternoon hours. When all is said and done, we could see almost 1/2" of rain.
The weather calms down for the middle of the week with temperatures trending cooler, clouds stick around and temperatures for both Tuesday and Wednesday remain in the low to mid 40's for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Another round of active weather returns for Wednesday evening into the day for Thursday. The Stateline could see a rain snow mix to start off before transitioning to mostly snow. However, it still is a week away so keep an eye to the forecast for more updates ahead.