Snow continues moving through Saturday morning

Snow, heavy at times, will continue to fall across the area this morning as a winter storm slowly makes its way out of the region.
Winter Storm Warnings now include most of our northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin area. Lee and DeKalb Counties have been dropped from the warning as snowfall has become less impactful in the southern-most parts of the area. These alerts are set to expire at 1 p.m. for the vast majority of us, though Rock and Walworth Counties in Wisconsin are under the warning until 4 p.m. Saturday.
As we are waking up this morning, several inches of snow has already fallen from the burst of heavy snow overnight, but the sharp cutoff in snow totals we had been expected has materialized. As of 7 a.m., the Chicago-Rockford International Airport reported 3.1 inches of snow, while some spots in Jo Daviess and Stephenson County have reported between nine and 11 inches of snow, while areas in northern DeKalb County have recorded only about an inch of snow so far.
With the remaining snow band that will sweep across the area this morning, pockets of heavy snow are possible, reducing visibilities and possibly adding onto slushy snow accumulations on previously untreated roadways. An additional one to two inches of snow is possible with this band of snow.
The snow that is falling with this storm is a heavy, wet snow which is often difficult to shovel, so remember to take it easy as you shovel your driveway or sidewalk and take frequent breaks if you feel tired.
Additionally, winds in the late morning and early afternoon will be gusting up to 35 mph, primarily coordinated with the band of snow moving through the area. Snow showers will linger into the early afternoon hours before the storm finally moves out of the area by around 4 p.m.
Mostly cloudy skies will remain overhead in the evening, keeping temperatures in the low-to-middle 30s.
After a chilly night tonight with lows in the 20s, peeks of sunshine Sunday morning will help temperatures near the 40 degree mark during the day. There is a slight chance of some rain/snow showers in the afternoon, mainly south of the I-88 corridor, but little if any impacts are expected.
After another rain/snow chance on Monday, we dry out for the rest of the week. Temperatures will rise from the lower 40s early in the week to a run at 50 towards the end of the week, though more precipitation chances return to close out the next work week.