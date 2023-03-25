Snow continues moving through Saturday morning

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Lingering snowfall with rates up to one half inch per hour and snow and slush-covered roadways. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&