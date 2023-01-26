More snow is expected into Friday and the weekend

Weather Alert

...SLICK ROADS THIS MORNING... Snow will continue to fall lightly over the area this morning with rates less than one quarter of an inch per hour. However, with sub-freezing temperatures, icy spots will likely develop, primarily on elevated, untreated, or secondary roadways. In addition, some blowing snow has been reported on rural north-south roadways south of I-88. Use extra caution if traveling early this morning and be sure to add extra stopping distance.