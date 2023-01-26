 Skip to main content
...SLICK ROADS THIS MORNING...

Snow will continue to fall lightly over the area this morning
with rates less than one quarter of an inch per hour. However,
with sub-freezing temperatures, icy spots will likely develop,
primarily on elevated, untreated, or secondary roadways. In
addition, some blowing snow has been reported on rural north-south
roadways south of I-88. Use extra caution if traveling early this
morning and be sure to add extra stopping distance.

More snow is expected into Friday and the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Light snow showers kick off Thursday morning with more snow expected not only into Friday, but even into the weekend.

Flurries and light snow is moving through the area early leading to very minor accumulations. With temperatures dropping, icy spots may develop on the roads through the morning so take caution as you head out today.

Snow showers will exit closer to mid-morning with cloud cover sticking around for the rest of the day. Thursday afternoon brings us a brief break from any active weather with another chance for snow quickly arriving.

Light snow showers will move through early Friday and may linger into the early afternoon. This round may bring an inch to the area as the evening and overnight stay dry.

Saturday morning will start off with dry conditions as snow showers will reach us after noon. This activity will stick around into the evening and exit overnight leaving us with dry conditions into Sunday. 

The track this system will take is still uncertain, which will ultimately determine how much snow we see. Models are trending to bring several inches, stay tuned as more details become clear. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

