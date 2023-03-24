Heavy, wet snow on the way to the Stateline for Saturday morning

Despite the spring-like weather we experienced this week, winter will be making a noisy return to the Stateline for Saturday, with several inches of snow likely for most.
Winter Storm Warnings are in place for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and McHenry Counties in northern Illinois as well as Walworth County in southern Wisconsin. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all other parts of the area.
All alerts across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin go into effect at 4 a.m. and will remain in effect through 1 p.m. Saturday.
Precipitation will begin as rain for most of our area, mainly south of the Illinois Rt. 72 corridor, at around 10 p.m., potentially mixing with snow by around midnight. This rain/snow mix will quickly change over to heavy snow at around 4 a.m.
Snow will initially fall very quickly, with snow potentially accumulating up to two inches per hour, creating very reduced visibilities and quick accumulation, potentially on roadways and especially on bridges and overpasses.
The worst of the impacts will last through around 8 a.m., though light snow will linger into the early afternoon before tapering off completely.
In terms of snowfall totals, the highest accumulations of between four and seven inches will exist in a narrow zone across our area, with a sharp cutoff in totals to the west and especially to the south. Some spots in southeastern DeKalb County and western Jo Daviess County may see less than two inches of snow.
This storm will result in several inches of heavy, wet snow for most of us in the Stateline tomorrow morning, which can be very difficult to shovel. If you are going out to shovel snow off of your driveway or sidewalk, make sure to take your time, moving only small amounts of snow at a time and taking frequent breaks. If you feel tired, stop shoveling and rest inside, making sure to stay hydrated.
In the afternoon, warming temperatures and possibly some peeks of sunshine before sunset could help to quickly melt some of the snow that fell earlier in the day.
Sunshine returns in mostly full force on Sunday, allowing temperatures to return to the middle 40s, which is where they will stay through the early part of next week. Later next week, we will be making a run towards the 50s, although there are a couple of chances for precipitation throughout the week.