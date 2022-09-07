Get out and enjoy the sun as we see a taste of fall this weekend!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A high pressure system keeps us quiet for the next few days so get out and enjoy the warmer and drier conditions as cooler temperatures are in the forecast!
Quiet second half of the week:
After a cloudy few days, the Stateline finally sees some quiet and clear weather settling in. This morning we started in the upper 50's with clear skies and light winds both of which helped create some morning fog.
Once the fog dissipates, we see sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80's with light winds and low humidity. Overall, a beautiful forecast for the midweek.
Tonight, we see temperatures drop back into the 50's with clear skies and light winds, there is a possibility for fog to develop again overnight and into the morning hours as well.
Thursday and Friday will be a carbon copy of today except for a few degrees warmer and a bit more humid as the high-pressure system shifts to the east.
Expect sunny skies, light winds and highs in the mid 80's with overnight lows back in the low to mid 50's. Get outside and soak in the stretch of late summer like weather as a cooler and unsettled pattern is ahead.
Unsettled Weekend:
While unsettled weather is forecasted for the second half of the weekend, we start out dry and sunny with a little bit of humidity in the air. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80's for the day and dropping into the upper 50's to low 60's in the evening.
A cold front moves through the area Saturday evening bringing with it periods of showers and storms. Temperatures will struggle to warm into the 70's for Sunday because of cloudy skies.
Showers could linger into Monday allowing for temperatures to cool into the upper 60's for daytime highs! Get ready for fall like temperatures to stick around as this cool trend continues into next week!